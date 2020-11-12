Ethiopia “massacre” sparks off multiple demos

Tens of thousands of demonstrators have been taking to the streets of towns and cities across Ethiopia, denouncing the “massacre” by Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) militias of federal troops in the region.TPLF was a dominant party among the four political movements that formed the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) which ruled the east African nation for more than 27 years until Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed assumed office in April 2018.

TPLF lost its grip on power in Addis Ababa, and many of its former strongmen were accused of corruption, and detained or forced to flee.

But it remained in control of its home base in Tigray northern Ethiopia, where its armed wing is also active.

The federal government accused the TPLF force of attacking a camp which housed federal troops who declined to hand over.

Following the alleged attack on the night of November 3, 2020, Addis Ababa launched a full-scale offensive against the TPLF in an attempt to bring its leaders before justice.

The demonstrators have denounced what they called the treason allegedly committed by the ‘rebel group’ against the National Defense Force pledging support to the federal forces.

They waved slogans denouncing crimes of the TPLF and echoing pro-government voices.

Demonstrators who took part in the anti-TPLF rally at Jimma Stadium criticised the “treachery the TPLF Junta committed on the defence forces as unacceptable” and characterized it as “a manifestation of an atrocious intention aimed at dismantling the nation.”

They urged the government to continue law enforcement measures against the TPLF junta and pledged support to the national military forces for the realization of law and order in the country.