Ethiopia military announce major offensives against TPLF

Published on 15.10.2021 at 17h21 by APA News

Ethiopia’s Ministry of National Defense has issued a statement on Friday announcing what it called all-round preparation to neutralise Tigray rebel forces “once and for all”.The ministry’s statement came after Getachew Reda, the TPLF spokesperson said that the Ethiopian army was engaged in ground offensives “on all fronts” including in the northern region of Amhara.

The ministry said that the rebel forces are trying to gain access from the Sudanese border into Wolkayit Tegedie and break the Djibouti corridor, spreading the war into Afar and Amhara regions.

Planning to control Addis Ababa within two weeks, the TPLF forces have been fighting on the southern Wollo front in the Amhara regional state, the statement added.

The Ethiopian National Defense forces are effectively repulsing the attacks by rebel forces to finally destroy its dream of victory to salvage power, it said.

 There had been widespread speculation that a major military push was imminent by federal forces to free people who are under the control of TPLF.

 The Ethiopian government has a responsibility to protect its citizens in all parts of the country from any acts of terrorism, said Billene Seyoum, Prime minister Abiy Ahmed’s spokeswoman.

“The government of Ethiopia will continue to counter the TPLF’s destruction, violence and killings in the Amhara region and elsewhere,”she added.

