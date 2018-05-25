Ethiopia: Mobile, landline telephone subscribers hit over 66M – CEO

The number of mobile and landline telephone subscribers in Ethiopia has reached 66.2 million, the giant state monopoly Ethio-telecom announced on Friday.With a 2018 population of approximately 107.53 million, up from 2015’s estimate of 98.9 million, Ethiopia is the most populous landlocked country in Africa and the second-most populous country in the continent after Nigeria. More than 80 percent of Ethiopia’s population live in rural areas.

The government has invested hugely to improve the sector in the reported period, Dr Andualem Admassie, CEO of the company told journalists on Friday, citing the $1.5 billion spent in 2006 as a case in point.

According to Admassie, the number of mobile and fixed-line telephone subscribers in the country has now hit 66.2 million.

As a result of Ethio-telecom upgrading works, demand for mobile and fixed-line telephone services increased in the country, and the company’s services meet international standards, he added.

Expansion and upgrading works undertaken over the past 12 years, in particular, played a key role in transforming the telecoms company, which will turn 125 years old next year, he continued.

The country has now a network capacity which could accommodate over 80 million mobile subscribers, he said.

In order to meet these demands and provide better services for clients, Ethio-telecom outsourced its management to a French company at a cost of € 30 million, Admassie said.

Ethio-telecom recently announced that it has secured $1 billion in revenues in the first nine months of this Ethiopian fiscal year.

Prices adjustment will be made on mobile data tariffs bench-marking East African and other countries, the CEO went on, adding that this would be as part of an effort to address clients’ complaints of high service charges in the telecoms sector.

Admassie said Ethiopia is one of the countries that have least tariffs in fixed-line telephone service.