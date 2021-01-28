International › APA

Happening now

Ethiopia: More than 20,000 girls being immunized with HPV vaccines

Published on 28.01.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

The Addis Ababa City Health Bureau is immunizing 22,000 girls to protect them from Human Papilloma-Virus (HPV) which is the cancer leading cause of cervical

Started on Monday, the vaccine is being delivered to 14 year old girls to help them prevent cervical cancer which is the deadly disease next to breast cancer in Ethiopia.

“Eligible girls in both private and public schools are being vaccinated. Out of school girls are accessed the vaccine at health centers in all 11 sub-cities of the capital,” head of the Bureau Dr. Yohannes Chala said in a briefing.

The HPV vaccine is being given for free and reportedly has minimal side effects. Treatment for cervical cancer is expensive for both the government and the family of the patient.

Ethiopia reports about 7,000 cases of cervical cancer and 5,000 deaths due to the disease every year.

Ethiopia has been vaccinating in a single age cohort (14 years old girls) due to a global anti HPV vaccine shortage.

The Bureau is set to immunize up to 22,000 girls in five days campaign.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top