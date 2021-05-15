International › APA

Happening now

Ethiopia: More than 300 militants of terrorist TPLF killed

Published on 15.05.2021 at 10h21 by APA News

More than 300 militants who were loyal to the terrorist Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) were killed as they enter Ethiopia from Sudan and rescue the leadership of TPLF, the National Defense Forces (ENDF) said.In a briefing on Friday, ENDF Deployment Chief, Brigadier General Tesfaye Ayalew said the action was taken against the TPLF trained militants who had fled to Sudan after committing the ethnic targeted massacre in Maikadra. 

The terrorist group is supported by former national defense force leaders residing in USA and Khartoum, Sudan, Brigadier General Tesfaye added.

Some members of the groups who surrendered are in detention, it was learned.

“The force, which came from the direction of Hamdayet, departing from Humera has been completely destroyed. From among the 320-person estimated force, some died from thirst and others were either captured or eliminated. During the operation, armaments and satellite telephones as well as radio communication equipment and medicines were seized.”

In addition, a document that appears to be a military secret agreement sent by few Sudanese generals to the terrorist group was found.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top