Ethiopia: More than 300 militants of terrorist TPLF killed

More than 300 militants who were loyal to the terrorist Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) were killed as they enter Ethiopia from Sudan and rescue the leadership of TPLF, the National Defense Forces (ENDF) said.In a briefing on Friday, ENDF Deployment Chief, Brigadier General Tesfaye Ayalew said the action was taken against the TPLF trained militants who had fled to Sudan after committing the ethnic targeted massacre in Maikadra.

The terrorist group is supported by former national defense force leaders residing in USA and Khartoum, Sudan, Brigadier General Tesfaye added.

Some members of the groups who surrendered are in detention, it was learned.

“The force, which came from the direction of Hamdayet, departing from Humera has been completely destroyed. From among the 320-person estimated force, some died from thirst and others were either captured or eliminated. During the operation, armaments and satellite telephones as well as radio communication equipment and medicines were seized.”

In addition, a document that appears to be a military secret agreement sent by few Sudanese generals to the terrorist group was found.