Ethiopia, Morocco to strengthen partnership on renewable energy

Ethiopian Minister of Waters, Irrigation and Energy Dr. Engineer Sileshi Bekele held a virutual discussion with Morocco’s Minister of Energy, Minerals, and Environment, Aziz Rabbah on ways of strengthening partnership in the field of renewable energy among their respective countries.The two ministers on Friday examined prospects for bilateral cooperation, especially in the field of renewable energies, where several opportunities exist for developing projects of mutual interest between the two nations.

They sought opportunities for both parties to accelerate the implementation of the Coalition for Sustainable Energy Access for the betterment of the power sector.

It is to be recalled that Morocco and Ethiopia formed the coalition during the United Nations Climate Action Summit held in September 2019 in New York City.

The initiative seeks to ensure 100% access to energy in the least developed and other developing countries by 2030.

The two sides focused mainly on the coalition’s methodology to start performing its activities.

The ministers also reviewed aspects of the governance of the alliance, its organizational structure, budget, and deadlines in the short term for a successful start-up of the coalition’s mission and implementation of its projects.

The two sides also suggested organizing upcoming meetings with the participation of Malawi, which is a global coordinator for the least developed countries. The upcoming meetings with Malawi will discuss ways of implementing the Coalition Secretariat and Advisory Board, with an aim to hold the first virtual meeting of the Advisory Board and prepare for the Coalition’s launch event in the first half of 2021.