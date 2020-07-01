Ethiopia murder protest deaths reach fifty

At least fifty people have died since protests began in Ethiopia over Monday’s assassination of fame singer Hachalu Hundessa.Demonstrators have been taking to the streets on Wednesday in Oromia, Hundessa;s home region, where his fans claimed his killing was politically motivated.

Violent clashes with the police in the towns of Adama and Chiro have led to the death of five people including one officer.

Although no reason has emerged for his assassination at least two people have now been arrested over the incident.

Hundessa who would be buried on Thursday had received several death threats before he was eventually gunned down as he drove in his car in the capital Addis Ababa.

His music has been a rallying cry for Oromo activists campaigning for their rights in the past two years.