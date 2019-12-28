Ethiopia Muslims threaten nationwide demos

The Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council said it will call for nationwide demonstrations if the government fails to give proper and immediate responses to its demands in connection with the burning of mosques and business establishments in Mota town of Amhara state.The Supreme Court demanded that the government extend the necessary support to the committee in charge of investigating the damages to bring the perpetrators before justice, compensate and apologize to those individuals and institutions who were affected by the attack.

It also demands for the swiftly rebuilding of the mosques and set up a committee to investigate the problems faced by Muslim communities in Amhara state.

In a surprise attack that occurred following the burning of a church last Friday, four mosques were torched, two of them completely damaged allegedly by Orthodox Christians, apparently incensed by the damage inflicted on Saint George Church in the town.

The regional government said it is hunting down the suspects.

He said so far, 36 Christians and Muslims who were allegedly involved in the attacks have been apprehended.

The council in a statement said it will call for a nationwide demonstration if its five demands are not adequately met by Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

In a statement issued for the second time, the council has extended appreciation to the Ethiopian Orthodox Church and its faithful for their alliance, concern and outright condemnation of the attack.