Ethiopia needs over $280m in relief aid – UN

The United Nations says Ethiopia requires $280.4 million funding to meet its humanitarian emergency needs in drought-hit areas over the intervening six months.The announcement was made as the Ethiopian government and humanitarian partners on Friday released an updated report on humanitarian funding priorities highlighting the most critical gaps in the country’s Humanitarian and Disaster Resilience Plan (HDRP).

“The priorities have been established through a consultative review with Government Line Ministries, key UN and NGO partners, $280.4 million urgently required to ensure response for the coming six months.” said the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Ms. Ahunna Eziakonwa-Onochie

“Through this exercise we have particularly focused on the need to further scale up response to over one million people displaced as result of conflict in the last 12 months”, Eziakonwa-Onochie said.

The government of Ethiopia has shown commendable leadership in seeking durable solutions for this group, including already relocating several thousand people but the need for an expanded response in current places of displacement remains high, Eziakonwa-Onochie added.

‘The prioritized interventions include support to the government to deliver emergency health and nutrition services, expand water and sanitation facilities, improve access to education, and ensure improvements in basic living conditions.

“We are counting on continued donor generosity to meet the urgent humanitarian challenges facing IDPs and millions of Ethiopians yet to recover from two years of back to back drought” she said.

Overall, the Ethiopia Humanitarian and Disaster Resilience Plan (HDRP) for 2018 seeks $1.66 billion to address the residual effects of two years of back-to-back drought, as well as to tackle flooding and conflict-related displacements.

The HDRP targets 7.88 million people with emergency food/cash and non-food assistance, and is currently 34 percent funded, including $182 million from government, $165 million of confirmed funding from donors, with further indicative pledges of $189 million.

The HDRP is presented around a three-pronged framework primarily highlighting immediate humanitarian plans and requirements, along with actions that will enable the current response, and reduce humanitarian requirements over the course of 2018 and for years to come.