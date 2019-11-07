Ethiopia, neighbours agree to resume Nile dam talks

Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan have agreed to resume negotiations in which the United States and the World Bank would participate as observers on the filling and other issues of the controversial dam project on the River Nile.In a joint statement issued on Wednesday in Washington DC, the ministers — Sameh Hassan Shoukry of Egypt, Gedu Andargachew of Ethiopia and Asma Mohamed Abdalla of Sudan — noted the significance of the Nile to the development of the people of their countries, and “reaffirmed their joint commitment to reach a comprehensive, cooperative, adaptive, sustainable, and mutually beneficial agreement on the filling and operation” of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The three countries reached the agreement following talks hosted by U.S. Secretary of the Treasury and the President of the World Bank in Washington DC, on Wedneday.

It further said the three countries also agreed to establish a clear process for fulfilling that commitment in accordance with the 2015 Declaration of Principles.

They agreed to hold four technical governmental meetings at the level of Water ministers in attendance of the World Bank and the United States as observers.

The ministers also agreed to work toward completion of an agreement by January 15, 2020 and would attend two meetings in Washington on December 9 and January 13, 2020 to assess and support the progress.

“If an agreement is not reached by January 15, 2020, the Foreign Ministers agree that Article 10 of the 2015 Declaration of Principles will be invoked,” the joint statement indicated.