Ethiopia, neighbours vow ‘win win’ Nile dam deal

Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan have agreed to reach a so-called win win solution on the controversial dam project on the Nile river by January 20, 2020. Ethiopian authorities have said.Briefing journalists and Ethiopian diplomats in Washington DC on Friday following the conclusion of the US mediated talks between the three countries, Ethiopian Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy Engineer Sileshi Bekele said if the three countries fail to reach an agreement before the January 20, 2020, they will assign a mediator.

“In case the countries fail to reach an agreement before January 20, 2020, leaders of the three countries will involve on the matter and that would be followed by assigning a mediator, he said

The three countries have agreed to hold four rotating negotiations starting from November 15, 2019 in Addis Ababa. Cairo and Khartoum will host 2ndand 3rd negotiations respectively and the 4th will be held in January 20, 2020 in the Ethiopian capital.

“Finding a mediator requires the acceptance of the three countries as stated in the agreement document signed in Washington DC,:” Sileshi said

Ethiopia has used the meeting hosted by the United States on Wednesday to show its firm position of equitable use of the Nile water, said Gedu Andargachew, Ethiopian Minister of Foreign Affairs

During the meeting on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Ethiopia had reflected its rights on fair usage of the waters of the Nile, said Gedu.

Ethiopia is building the dam not to harm others but to provide power to it 70 million people have no access to electricity and reduce poverty, Gedu said.

The US mediated talks was beneficial to clear up confusions and reflect Ethiopia’s constructive position towards Africa’s largest hydroelectric dam once completed, he said.

President Trump also expressed his desire to join ribbon cutting ceremony when the dam is completed, according to the Ethiopian Foreign Minister.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is now more than 68% complete. Works on the two turbines that could begin producing electricity in 2020 is nearing completion.

Ethiopia envisages completing the GERD project in 2023.