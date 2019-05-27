International › APA

Ethiopia: New Unicef rep presents credentials

Published on 27.05.2019 at 20h21 by APA News

The newly-appointed UNICEF representative in Ethiopia, Ms. Adele Khodr Monday presented her credentials to the country’s Foreign Affairs minister Markos Tekle Rike in Addis Ababa.In welcoming her to her new role, Ms. Khodr, said Ethiopia believed in  multilateralism and the government was keen to strengthen its  partnership with agencies like UNICEF which, she said, was known for its pragmatism and results-oriented programming. 

Ms. Khodr said UNICEF’s  wide presence in the field in Ethiopia gave the organization the  experience, know-how and the evidence from the field to be an effective partner of the government in addressing the challenges facing children and women.

 Ms. Khodr’s career with UNICEF began in her native Lebanon in 1990. 

In  2002, she moved to Sudan where she headed UNICEF’s Child Protection  programme until 2005 when she transferred to UNICEF’s Regional Office for South Asia to work on child trafficking.

From 2006-2008, she worked as UNICEF’s Deputy Representative in Sierra  Leone before moving to India to head UNICEF’s field office in the state of Uttar Pradesh. 

There, she led programmes on polio, nutrition, water,  sanitation and hygiene and child protection for a population of 200  million.

 Ms. Khodr’s first appointment as UNICEF Representative was in Cote  d’Ivoire where she worked on child and maternal health, nutrition, education, child protection with a special focus on nutrition, birth  registration, violence against children and child labour, water,  sanitation and hygiene and social protection.

 Prior to coming to Ethiopia, Ms. Khodr served as UNICEF Representative  in Afghanistan, one of the largest UNICEF programmes globally.

A national of Lebanon, Ms. Khodr has a BA in Public Administration from the American University of Beirut and an MA in Anthropology. 

She has also worked as a lecturer in Sociology and Anthropology at the American  University of Beirut and the Lebanese American University.

