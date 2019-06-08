International › APA

Ethiopia: Newly approved budget tops $13 bln

Published on 08.06.2019

The Ethiopian parliament on Friday unanimously passed a $13.9 billion budget for the financial year that ended on June 7, 2018.Out of Ethiopia’s total budget, over $3.8 billion is allocated for  recurrent expenditure, more than $4.6 billion for capital expenditure, over $5.2 billion for budget subsidy to regional states, and $214 million for the  execution of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Council of Ministers referred the draft budget bill to the House of People’s  Representatives (parliament) for approval, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

If approved, this latest budget represents an increase of nearly 17 percent on the previous year.

