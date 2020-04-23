Ethiopia: No Covid-19 case in 24hrs

Ethiopia on Thursday reported no new case of coronavirus for the first time since it began issuing daily data on the virus on March 13, 2020.The horn of Africa nation reported zero case of the virus out of the 965 samples tested over the past 24 hours, said the country’s Ministry of Health in a statement.

The country announced declining cases of the virus and reported three cases each on Monday and Tuesday and two on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday announced the establishment of 12 additional COVID-19 diagnostic laboratories, bringing the total number of coronavirus testing facilities in Ethiopia to 20.

11 of the laboratories are currently providing services in different regional towns and cities, while the other nine labs are located in Addis Ababa, including a one owned by a private hospital.

The country’s Minister of Health Dr. Lia said all the laboratories could test a total of 3,985 samples.

Ethiopia has reported 116 cases of Covid-19, with three deaths and 21 recoveries since the virus was first reported on March 13, 2020.