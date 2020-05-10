Ethiopia offers life insurance to health professionals battling COVID-19

Ethiopia has offered life insurance converges to health care professionals and members of supporting staff who are battling with COVID 19 pandemic in the country.The spread of coronavirus in Ethiopia growing fast with 65 cases were reported over the past four days bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 210, with an overall test count of 32, 689.

On Saturday, the country reported 16 new cases out of the 2,383 samples taken in 24 hours and all the confirmed cases are Ethiopian nationals aged between 20-60 years.

So far 97 COVID-19 patients were discharged and five others dead due to the pandemic.

Accordingly, health professionals working in quarantine facilities, laboratories, emergency response team and related divisions are privileged from the life insurance, Dr. Lia Tadesse Minister of Health said in a briefing.

Sanitary workers, ambulance drives and others who are in the front-line of the fight against the pandemic also will benefit from the life insurance.