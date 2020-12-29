Ethiopia: OLF-Shene rebel leader reportedly dead

Leader of the rebellious Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) Kumsa Driba nick named ‘Jal Mero’ has been killed on Monday in Gidami district, Qelem Wellega Zone of western Ethiopia.Zonal Police Commander Inspector Zelalem Nememsa confirmed local media that ‘Jal Mero’ along with his 108 bodyguards were killed in military offensive. “395 others were arrested, including Jal Geda, Jal Mero’s accomplice,” the inspector said

Jal Mero died from a bullet wound he sustained from one of the latest military operations in the Oromia region, Zelalem said.

The police in the Gidami district claims that they have confirmed his death with photographic evidence.

However, government media outlets did not release a video footage of the rebel leader. The Federal Police Commission has not confirmed the story either.

News of Jal Mero’s death was released just a day after a brutal massacre in the area that targeted ethnic Amharas.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed he was sending troops in a bid to exterminate the OLF troops who were allegedly killed hundreds of civilians in a multiple attacks after they have resorted Guerrilla, rejecting peaceful political struggle since Abiy assumed office in April 2018.

Some politicians have seen the death of Jal Mero as a deliberate propaganda effort to cover the massacre of ethnic Amharas in Oomia and neighboring Benishangul-Gumuz regions.

There has been a recurring massacre of ethnic Amharas in Ethiopia’s west Oromia region where Jal Mero’s armed group was operating for more than two half years.