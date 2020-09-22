Ethiopia opens six borders linking neighboring countries

International › APA

Published on 22.09.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

Ethiopia’s Immigration Nationality and Vital Events Agency on Monday announced that it is reopening six borders to neighboring countries.The announcement came while the agency inaugurated the Beliho Point of Entry, the third post in Ethio-Djibouti Corridor in the presence of senior government officials and representatives of international development partners.

The Beliho Point of Entry has been built with support of the European Union and Germany.

The inauguration of the Beliho Point of Entry has been attended by high ranking government 

Director of the Agency, Mujib Jemal said the new post that connects the Afar Regional State with Djibouti will serve to facilitate safe, orderly, and regular migration and address human trafficking and smuggling of migrants.

It also serves to ease the safe return of stranded Ethiopians due to the COVID 19 border closures, the Director added.

It is stated that Ethiopia is working to open six additional points of entries till the end of September there by increasing the number of posts to eighteen.

The EU and Germany are supporting Ethiopia in the management of regular and safe migration through the Better Migration Management Programme (BMM).

The Beliho Point of Entry, the third post in Ethio-Djibouti corridor next to Dewalle and Galafi, and Suftu Point of Entry, to be inaugurated next week have been built with an aggregate outlay of $9.5 million.

