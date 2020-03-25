Ethiopia pardons over 4000 inmates over COVID-19

Ethiopia on Wednesday granted pardon to 4,010 inmates as part of an effort to prevent spread of COVID-19 in prison centers.Preisdent Sahelework Zewedie has already approved the list of pardoned inmates presented to her by the board of pardon, said Attorney General Adanech Abiebie.

Pardoned foreign nationals majority of whom were convict of drug smuggling will be sent to their respective countries, she said.

Mid this month, the government decided to release those inmates who were arrested for minor offenses and women prisoners in counter move to contain the spread of coronavirus in detention centers.

Ethiopia has now 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The first two Japanese nationals who were tasted positive for the virus left for their country.

According to the country’s ministry of health all but one are in good health condition and no death has so far been reported due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday proposed the G20 leaders if they can consider writing off all interest payments and part of the debt of low-income countries during the upcoming Extraordinary their Summit, scheduled to take place on Thursday.

The G20 leaders are expected to discuss ways to mitigate the impact of coronavirus on global economy.

Abiy stressed that “COVID-19 poses an existential threat to African economies which he described as “fragile and vulnerable” even in the good times. Otherwise he said African countries will face serious shocks if they fail to meet their urgent needs of balance of payment.

“A dramatic decline in exports, disruption of global chains, and the sudden drying up of travel and tourism are sure to wreak havoc to Africa’s economies,” he said.