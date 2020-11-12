Ethiopia: Police arrest 242 terror suspects in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa Police said they have arrested 242 terror suspects who allegedly have links with the Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) whose troops currently are fighting with the government in northern Ethiopia.Briefing journalists on Thursday Addis Ababa Police Commissioner Getu Argaw said the suspects were apprehended while they were preparing to launch terror acts in different locations of Addis Ababa.

Police said they have seized bombs, explosives, a grenade launcher and bullets of firearms on hands of the 242 suspects.

Last Monday, police said they have apprehended 17 senior military officers including army generals who allegedly caused communication breakdown between the central command of the national defense force and its northern regiment in Tigray region.

The federal police accused the high ranking military officers of collaborating with ‘TPLF junta’ for the massacre of undisclosed members of the defense force within the north command division by hacking the communication system.

Police in a statement said Major General Gebremedhin Fikadu -nicked name Wedi Necho who was communication department head in Addis Ababa headquarters is a prime suspect for sabotaging the communication system and diverting it to TPLF force.

The military officers are charged with treason. Prior to his appointment as communication department head the defense force, Major General Gebermedihin Fikadu had been working as commander of the Agazi and special force.

According to the police statement, the Gebremedhin was caught red handed while trying to send several bombs and accessories of missiles packed in eleven boxes under the cover of communication equipment to TPLF force in Tigray region.

The 17 military officers were apprehended by joint operations of the federal police and members of the national defense force.