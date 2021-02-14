Ethiopia: Police caught two Cameroonians while printing fake currency notes

Published on 14.02.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

Ethiopian Metropolitan Police Saturday said they have caught two Cameroonians red-handed while printing fake currency notes.The two suspects have been arrested while attempting to print and circulate foreign currency notes including US Dollars, police said in a statement.

Suspects were allegedly engaged in deceitful activity claiming as if they could print up to 4 Million US Dollars within 24 hours, the statement noted.

Police said that the suspects were using pseudonyms i.e. Mark and Samson despite their passport names, Wanna and Sampson.

Police further said it has seized 40,000 fake foreign currency notes in 100 denominations.

In October last year, the Addis Ababa police caught a Cameroonian red-handed while printing counterfeit US dollars.

The suspect was caught along with over 2,475, 000 fake US dollars in Addis Ababa at Bole sub city at a place popularly known as Gurdshola.