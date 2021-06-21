Ethiopia poll process gets Obasanjo thumbs-up

Olusegun Obasanjo, the head the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) has said that Ethiopia has been conducting a far better election than the previous ones, despite some challenges in some constituencies.Approached by journalists on Monday, AUEOM delegation head and former Nigeria President Obasanjo said Ethiopia’s sixth general election has been witnessing ‘far better’ processes than those of the past.

“When we see the general impression of this voting day here, it has been a lot better than elections in the past in terms of opening space for electoral participation, in spite of some handicaps,” he pointed out.

ENA quoted him saying “some of the challenges in this election process are plain and understandable”.

Obasanjo said: “the handicaps are, of course, understandable. For instance, one of the difficulties is COVID-19 pandemic. Logistics has also become a challenge a little bit.”

However, the delegation leader said the electoral executive bodies of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia have been giving a swift response and solving challenges effectively.

“The election organizing bodies have been doing their best within the handicaps that I have mentioned. Therefore, preparations to hold the election, despite the difficulties, have gone reasonably well” he added.

Obasanjo said he has observed dozens of polling stations and the voting process in the capital.

“Today I have gone around Addis Ababa to almost dozens of polling stations. And what I have seen is like what you have been seeing here.

“Some of the voters have been going out at six o’clock and some of them even before six o’clock. All of them are patient, and they are casting their votes,” Obasanjo elaborated.

He further stated that party agents in many polling stations are very happy with the conduct so far.