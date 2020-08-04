International › APA

Ethiopia: Power exports to Sudan, Djibouti fetch over $66m

Published on 04.08.2020 at 16h21 by APA News

Ethiopia earned $66.4 million from electric energy exports to neighboring Sudan and Djibouti during the last Ethiopian Fiscal Year which ended on July 7, 2020.The Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP) on Tuesday said the revenue represents 116 percent of the plan of the target of $57 million.

Out of the total revenue, $29.3 Million was secured through selling energy to Sudan while the remaining 37.1 million was from Djibouti.

The revenue earned has surpassed the previous year collection by $11.5 million, the statement noted.

EEP attributed the better achievement to adequate rainfall and water in the country’s reservoirs and the government’s commitment to effectively achieve the plan.

Ethiopia is working to create integration through electricity with additional African countries including Tanzania and South Sudan and Somali Land.

Ethiopian Electric Power also disclosed that the transmission line that links nation’s power grid with Kenya is to be completed and go operational soon.

