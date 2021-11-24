Ethiopia: Pro government forces liberate UNESCO world heritage site, towns

International › APA

Published on 24.11.2021 at 13h21 by APA News

Pro government forces from Ethiopia’s Amhara region have liberated the town of Lalibela, a UNESCO world heritage site in Amhara region, APA can learn on Wednesday.Lalibela, home to 13th Century churches hewn from rock, is a holy site for millions of Orthodox Christians.

 

The holy site had fallen under the control of rebels from the country’s northern Tigray region since early August.

 

Amhara fighters, also known as ‘Fano’ were able to free several Wollo and Shewa towns too this week, including Wore Ilu, Majete and Gashena without any assistance from the federal government.

 

The liberation of the towns from the rebel forces came after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced decision to join the battle front to defend the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) forces which made advances to the capital.

 

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has headed to the battle front (unspecified one) to lead troops personally in the operation against TPLF and called upon Ethiopians to join him in the battle front. 

 

His decision seems to have made a difference already in the sense that notable figures in the country are resolving to head to the front if necessary. 

 

Ethiopia’s legendary long distance athlete  Haile Gebreselassie, who has been  contributing a lot in terms of logistical support for Ethiopia’s existential struggle against a proxy war that is believed to be, as many Ethiopians believe, supported by major powers in the west, said on Tuesday that he will continue to do everything including heading to the war front. 

