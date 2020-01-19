Ethiopia promotes 65 military officers to ranks of Lt Gen, MGen, Brig.Gen

The Government of Ethiopia on Saturday promoted at total of 65 military officers, including 5 women, to the ranks of Lt Gen, MGen and Brig.Gen.Accordingly, six military officers were promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Generals, 19 officers to Major General and 40 officers to Brigadier General.

Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde awarded the ranks to the officers nominated by Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Ethiopian Armed Forces Dr Abiy Ahmed.

The Prime Minister said “more women were promoted today to maintain gender equality in the military.”

The defence forces are currently engaged in maintaining peace at home and helping farmers to harvest crops, in addition to safeguarding the sovereignty of the country, he said.

The Prime Minister added that members of the defence forces should remain loyal to the Constitution and be independent from politics.

The Prime Minister called on “political forces” to operate peacefully by respecting the Constitution.

General Adem Mohammed, Chief of Staff of the National Defence Force, said the defence force is discharging its responsibility of safeguarding the sovereignty of the country and maintaining peace.