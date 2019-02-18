Ethiopia promotes its export items at annual food, beverages trade show in Dubai

Ethiopia is taking part in the five-day mega exhibition in Dubai , the United Arab Emirates (UAE), APA learned on Monday.The event is the world’s largest annual food and beverages trade show which brings together government ministers, industry decision makers and business affiliates.

Ethiopia’s State Minister for Industry and Trade, Ambassador Misganu Arega and Ethiopia’s Consular General in Dubai, Mrs. Eyerusalem Amdemariam jointly opened the Ethiopian corner of the trade show.

During the exhibition, Ethiopia promoted a wide range of major export items among others coffee, sesame seed, honey, linseed, meat and meat products.

Ambassador Misganu said the exhibition is an important platform to promote Ethiopia’s wide range of export items to the international market in line with Ethiopia’s foreign investment attraction policy that seeks to access lucrative trade deals, and attract potential investors to the country.

The five-day mega exhibition is expected to offer ample opportunities for trade, networking and top-level discussions on food and beverages promotion, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.