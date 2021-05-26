International › APA

Happening now

Ethiopia reacts to visa restrictions by US

Published on 26.05.2021 at 13h21 by APA News

Spokesperson of Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dina Mufti said the visa restrictions by the US against Ethiopian authorities may bring about a zero-sum game situation to the long-standing relationships between the two countries that has lasted for 120 years.The decision by the US will have a negative effect on Africa and endangers its policy interests in the continent, the spokesperson said on Tuesday in a briefing.

The decision may bring about a zero sum game situation to the long standing relationships between the two countries that has lasted for 120 years, he said.

Ambassador Dina said the visa restriction may jeopardize the Horn African region besides potential pressures it may cause Ethiopia calling the decision ‘groundless and unacceptable.”

The spokesperson also dismissed reports that Ethiopia had used chemical weapons in Tigray as groundless and a mere false accusation to fuel the situation.

The decision made to impose the visa restriction is not in commensurate with the relations between Ethiopia and the U.S. that has lasted for 120 years.

He added that the decision made by the U.S. didn’t consider Ethiopia’s commitment in allowing unfettered access to international media to observe the humanitarian situation in the Tigray region.

According to the spokesperson, the Government of Ethiopia will not be deterred by this unfortunate decision of the U.S. Administration.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top