Ethiopia reacts to visa restrictions by US

Spokesperson of Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dina Mufti said the visa restrictions by the US against Ethiopian authorities may bring about a zero-sum game situation to the long-standing relationships between the two countries that has lasted for 120 years.The decision by the US will have a negative effect on Africa and endangers its policy interests in the continent, the spokesperson said on Tuesday in a briefing.

The decision may bring about a zero sum game situation to the long standing relationships between the two countries that has lasted for 120 years, he said.

Ambassador Dina said the visa restriction may jeopardize the Horn African region besides potential pressures it may cause Ethiopia calling the decision ‘groundless and unacceptable.”

The spokesperson also dismissed reports that Ethiopia had used chemical weapons in Tigray as groundless and a mere false accusation to fuel the situation.

The decision made to impose the visa restriction is not in commensurate with the relations between Ethiopia and the U.S. that has lasted for 120 years.

He added that the decision made by the U.S. didn’t consider Ethiopia’s commitment in allowing unfettered access to international media to observe the humanitarian situation in the Tigray region.

According to the spokesperson, the Government of Ethiopia will not be deterred by this unfortunate decision of the U.S. Administration.