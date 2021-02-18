International › APA

Ethiopia: Rebel force destroy electric power network in Tigray

Published on 18.02.2021 at 15h21 by APA News

Power outage has occurred once again in Tigray Regional State of Ethiopia after remnants of the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front(TPLF) destroyed the state’s electric power network, according to the Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP) on Thursday.The power  outrage was the result of deliberate attacks on a major power grid  which supplies electricity to various towns and cities including to  Alamata, Mehoni and Mekelle cities, EEP said in a statement. 

The  Retreating force of TPLF had destroyed the same power network in  November last year as the federal troops advanced to the state’s  capital, Mekelle as the last destination to end what the government  called  a ‘law enforcement operation’ in the state. 

EEP said it was repairing the damaged power net work to restore electric power service in the state.

EEP  last week said TPLF had caused over 240 million Birr damage on  electricity infrastructures in Tigray Regional State during the law  enforcement operation.

