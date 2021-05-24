Ethiopia: Rebel troops kill unspecified civilians, kidnap government officials

International › APA

Published on 24.05.2021

The rebel Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) has launched what residents called ‘massive attacks’ against civilians in Chungi, Roba and Mero localities in Jimma Zone Limu Seqa district in Ethiopia’s Oromia Regional State.The attacks come two days after residents of the Jimma zone denounced OLF which calls itself Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) as enemy of the people in the region and pledged to expose its associates within the community.

The rebel force has killed an undisclosed number of civilians, burned residential houses and kidnapped individuals including government officials, administrator of the Limu Siqa District Abdurazaq Haji told local media on Monday.

The government has deployed security forces including the National Defense troops to stop the attacks which, however, were taking place in the other part of the zone, the administrator said.

Majority of the insurgents disappeared in the nearby forest after they had carried out the attacks and members of the National Defense Force were trying to comfort and resettle those people who had fled their living areas.

It is not clear if the attacks had targeted non ethnic Oromo people.

