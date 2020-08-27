Ethiopia receives China’s donation to contain COVID-19 pandemic

The Chinese government on Wednesday donated the third batch of medical materials to help Ethiopia contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.The donations include 500,000 surgical masks, 65,000 protective face masks for medical use, 10,000 pieces of medical protective clothing and thousands of surgical gloves, goggles and shoe covers.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Ethiopia around mid-March, the Chinese government and business community have been providing technical and material assistance to boost Ethiopia’s capacity to handle the outbreak.

Ethiopia has distributed China’s donations of medical supplies to other African states to help them fight the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of thousands of test kits and protective suits were delivered.

Ethiopia on Wednesday reported 1,533 COVID 19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 45,221.

According to the daily report of the Ministry of Health, the new cases were identified out of the 18,724 laboratory tests conducted in 24 hours.

There are now 28,183 cases of which 327 are in severe condition. The country has so far conducted 813,410 laboratory tests.