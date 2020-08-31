Ethiopia receives €6 m worth of COVID-19 medical supplies donated by EU

The European Union on Monday donated €60 million worth of medical supplies to Ethiopia to fight coronavirus pandemic in the horn African nation.This is the first batch of EU’s support to the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) member states to tackle the health and socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The medical supplies include 3.5 million surgical masks, 35,000 face shields and 7,000 protective gowns.

Ambassador Johan Borgstam, EU Head of Delegation to Ethiopia, received the supplies together with Ethiopian Minister of Health Dr. Lia Tadesse, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Gedu Andargachew.

Ambassador Borgstam said the supplies will be used for vulnerable groups including migrants, refugees, and internally displaced people to reduce the impact of the pandemic.

According to him, the European Union and its member states have already contributed €465 million to Ethiopia’s fight against COVID-19.

Today’s donation represents 60 percent of the total items the EU was set to provide this year. The Union will provide additional 70,000 test kits (including 105,000 swabs), 8 mobile labs and 24 ambulances.

The remaining items will be arriving in subsequent weeks, according to a press release issued by the European Union in Ethiopia.