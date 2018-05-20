Ethiopia receives new ultra-modern Airbus

Ethiopian Airlines on Saturday received its ninth new ultra-modern Airbus A350 XWB, in a ceremony held at the headquarters of the airlines in the capital Addis Ababa.Financed partially by the Japanese investor JOLCO, the aircraft is among the 24 A350 XWB which the airlines had ordered a year ago.

The $160 million and technologically advanced aircraft have 343 seats.

Ethiopian is the largest Aviation Group in Africa and a SKYTRAX-certified Four Star Global Airline.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network, and is operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 110 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents.