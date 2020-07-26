International › APA

Ethiopia records 14 new COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

Published on 26.07.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

Ethiopia on Sunday reported the highest single-day death toll from the coronavirus infection, a health official has said.Minister of Health Dr. Lia Taddesse in a briefing said “14 people died of the virus over the last 24 hours.”

The horn African nation reported 720 new cases and 250 recoveries from the virus on the same day.

The overall number of coronavirus infections in the country has now climbed to 13, 968 with 223 deaths.

Of those infected, 6,216 have recovered, according to data obtained from the Ministry.

Ethiopia has so far conducted 382, 339 laboratory tests for the virus. 

The daily infection rate of the virus has seen increment over time mainly after the death of the popular singer whose funeral ceremony drew tens of thousands of people together.

  

