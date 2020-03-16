Ethiopia records three more cases of coronavirus

New cases of the novel coronavirus are being reported in Ethiopia including on two Japanese citizens and one Ethiopian, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to four.The Ethiopian Public Health Institute in a statement said the newly infected people had contacts with the first Japanese citizen called Kunieda Nobuhiru who was confirmed positive for COVID-19 last Friday in Addis Ababa.

The Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI) has been tracing the contacts of the first confirmed case on March 13, 2020 where 117 contacts were traced and being quarantined under close follow up.

Based on the tracing, the EPHI found three more positive cases for COVID-19, according to the Ethiopian Ministry of Health.

The three case including two Japanese citizens aged 44 and 47 as well as one Ethiopian aged of 42, who are working in Addis Ababa, had a close contact with the first confirmed case.

“The clinical condition of the first confirmed case is progressing well and currently does not have clinical symptoms and under close medical follow up at designated isolation and treatment center,” the Ministry said.

The three cases were captured through the active follow of the traced contacts and are currently confined and hospitalized thou they are in a stable condition, the Ministry revealed.