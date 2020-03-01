Ethiopia records zero case of coronavirus-Official

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health has confirmed that a person being checked for coronavirus has been tested negative for the virus.The Ministry reported that a Chinese citizen who came from Beijing on February 22 has been placed under quarantine over coronavirus concerns.

Ethiopian State Minister of Health, Dr Lia Tadesse tweeted on Saturday that “The lab test of the suspected case has become negative for COVID19.”

Ethiopia has quarantined more than 25 Chinese and non Chinese citizens who were suspected of contracting the virus but all reportedly negative for COVID19.

Currently, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ethiopia, she added.

In his press briefing on Friday Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia, Tan Jian commended Ethiopia’s support and solidarity in the efforts to contain the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Ambassador Jian said China has taken comprehensive, rigorous and thorough measures to prevent and contain the virus especially at the hardest-hit Hubei Province.

The ambassador appreciated support and solidarity of the people and government of Ethiopia as “unforgettable as Ethiopian Airlines has not interrupted flights to China unlike other African airlines.

“The people and Government of China highly appreciated it and will never forget that,” he said.

The death toll due to the virus has increased 2,924 as of February 28, 2020.

The number of confirmed cases around the world has increased to 85,222, while recoveries stand at 39,559.