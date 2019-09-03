International › APA

Ethiopia: Reintegration support eases IDPs’ return

Published on 03.09.2019 at 16h21 by APA News

Since April 2019, conflict resolution moves led by the government have restored relative peace in parts of Ethiopia that have suffered unrest and enabled some internally displaced persons (IDPs) to return to their place of origin, the International Organization for Migration revealed.Nonetheless, fulfilling basic needs remains a major challenge, it said in a statement on Tuesday. 

The IOM said this summer it has stepped up the distribution of non-food items (NFIs) to thousands of returnees in the Southern Nations, Nationalities and  Peoples (SNNP) and Oromia regions following conflict in Gedeo/Guji areas  of Ethiopia that displaced 700,000 persons during 2018.  

“As of August 2018, IOM has been providing shelter assistance to the  displaced communities through the construction of 39 communal shelters  and the rehabilitation of 13 existing structures in district (or  ‘kebele’) compounds used as temporary settlements” the statement said.  

IOM’s reintegration NFI kit includes a kitchen set, stove, sleeping mat,  soap, jerrycans, wash basin, blankets and mosquito nets.  

Some of the  districts supported include Gurachu Jeldu Badia, Megala, Kercha Inshe, Dimba Dimbe, Haro Bareti, Bankidabatu, Hatumelema, Sorilewachu and  Kilensomekonis.

NFIs as well as Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) support have been provided to 2,920 households. 

Last week NFIs were distributed to 500 households in Gedeo and West Guji Zones, Dimba Dimbe, Haro Bareti and Bankidabatu Kebeles while provision of  shelter-construction materials to the displaced communities continues.  

 “When the conflict erupted, we did not have the time to carry our  belongings. We just ran for our lives. When we came back home three  months ago, it was devastating to see that our house was burned down to  the ground, crops rundown, and everything else destroyed or looted,”  28-year-old Aster Dukele said while recalling the incident which left her family homeless.  

 With return and reintegration efforts ongoing, this mother of eight is picking up the pieces. 

She and her family have started growing their  enset (false banana) crop, which sustains their meagre livelihood.  

Without much money at hand, it has been very difficult for her to make  the house a home again. But she’s trying.  

As IOM increases its support to the Gedeo and Guji Zones, the provision  of NFIs is proving very vital for the reintegration of returnee  families. 

“These families had no means to supply themselves with the  necessary kits and the lack of these basic kits has made return very  difficult,” explained John Bang, an IOM staffer in charge of Shelter and  NFI distribution.  

 In 2019 alone IOM in Ethiopia has provided 58,364 NFI kits accompanied  by solar lanterns and cooking stoves, shelter repair kits for 4,674  households, along with Housing, Land and Property assistance, with  36,396 households benefitting from WASH support.

 “We didn’t have pots to cook our food, materials to wash clothes,  containers to fetch water, or properly walled housing,” said Abebech  Deiko, a widowed mother of seven, who describes the hardships she and other neighbours faced upon their return.  

 Many returnees like Aster and Abebech need support to reintegrate  themselves. 

Therefore, humanitarian partners continue to evaluate the  conditions in locations of return as well as to verify the status of the  returnees reported by the government.  

 “Through financial support received from the Federal Government of  Germany, European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid and the US  Office of Foreign Disaster Assistance, IOM is providing shelter  construction materials, NFIs, as well as WASH support. However, there is  still a major funding gap to address the needs of all the vulnerable  returnees,” said Ester Ruiz de Azua, IOM Ethiopia Emergency Response  Coordinator.

