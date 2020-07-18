International › APA

Happening now

Ethiopia rejects Amnesty International report on Human Rights violation

Published on 18.07.2020 at 21h21 by APA News

Ethiopia’s Federal Attorney General has dismissed the Amnesty International report issued in May 2020 under the title “Beyond Law Enforcement: Human Rights Violations by Ethiopian Security Forces in Amhara and Oromia” as fundamentally flawed.A new report by the rights group Amnesty International accused Ethiopia’s security forces of extrajudicial killings and mass detentions.

The report issued in May this year said that security forces killed at least 25 people in 2019 in the East Guji and West Guji zones of the restive Oromia region amid suspicions of supporting a rebel group, the Oromo Liberation Army, and a once-exiled opposition group. And that at least 10,000 people under suspicion were detained between January and September, with most “subjected to brutal beatings”.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the office of the Attorney General said it had formed a committee drawn from the attorney bureaus of Amhara and Oromia regions, the police, universities and civil society organizations (CSOs) to investigate the credibility of the alleged human rights violations.

It added that the efforts made to hold consultations with the senior leadership of Amnesty International about the report were not successful due to the inadequate response of Amnesty International.

According to the statement, the investigation made by the committee has revealed that the report which lumped together all measures taken by the government to ensure rule of law as violation of human rights is partial and biased.

It noted that the report did not take into consideration the objective reality of the country.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top