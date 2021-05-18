International › APA

Ethiopia rejects calls by partners to negotiate with outlawed TPLF

Published on 18.05.2021 at 11h21 by APA News

The government of Ethiopia said it rejects repeated calls by partners to cease hostilities and negotiate with the outlawed Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF).The government is ready to engage with legal opposition parties, members of the civil society, the private sector, elders, scholars, prominent personalities, and others in the Tigray region with a view to promoting a culture of peace and reconciliation, and build civic political culture, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday in a statement.

However, it should be clear that the push by partners to involve the TPLF in this national dialogue process is unacceptable, the ministry noted.

“TPLF is an outlawed group, which endangered the country’s sovereignty and its constitutional order. The Ethiopian parliament recently passed a decision labeling it as a Terrorist Organization. That is why the Ethiopian government utterly rejects the repeated call by partners to cease hostilities and negotiate with the TPLF,” it added.

