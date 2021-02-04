Ethiopia rejects reports of massive civilian casualties in restive Tigray region

Ethiopia’s State of Emergency Fact Checking Office has rejected reports that there were massive civilian casualties in Tigray region as the government conducted law enforcement operations in the region.In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Office said that the reports by various international media outlets were “unsubstantiated and politically motivated.”

“The Government of Ethiopia had managed to conduct the operation carefully but regrets in case of any casualties to civilians during the law enforcement operations. Even one death of an innocent civilian is too many,” the statement added.

The office said no significant civilian casualties were reported during the operation, testifying the careful planning and professionalism of the national defense forces, it stated.

It has been three months since a conflict erupted between the central government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) which had ruled the Tigray region.

The conflict began after TPLF launched its onslaught on the Ethiopian Defence Forces stationed in Mekelle in what its officials used to call ‘a pre-emptive lightning’ attack to regain power in Addis Ababa.

Currently, TPLF is believed to have disintegrated except its remnant fugitive leaders after it was disbanded by joint forces under the command of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed late in November 2020.