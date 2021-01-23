Ethiopia rejects reports of “using hunger as a weapon”

The Government of Ethiopia strongly rejected allegations by The Economist which accused Ethiopian government of “using hunger as a weapon” in the Tigray region in an article published on Saturday.Ethiopia’s State of Emergency Fact Checking Office, which is established to provide information about the law enforcement operation and relevant issues in Tigray region, said “the article trivializes the constitutional obligation of the federal government of Ethiopia and resorts to a wholesale insult that “the government is too incompetent”.

It is regrettable that the Economist assumes that leaders in Africa are either evil of incompetent, the office said in statement on Saturday.

In the past month, the Government of Ethiopia has mobilized and delivered more than 31,000 metric tons of food, non-food items and medical supplies besides applying necessary security protocols to protect civilians, stabilize the region and capture remaining suspects of crimes of treason in the region, it said.

According to the office, federal agencies, utility companies and other service providers are working at full speed to restore services in Tigray. They are doing so in the wake of the TPLF’s and its militia’s well-documented acts of vandalism against public and private infrastructure and assets including telecom, transport, energy and banking. Reconstruction will take time and this air of disconnect and mystery is fueling misinformation as the one in this article, it said.

TPLF has been the grand sponsor of destabilization, terror and massacres for the past three decades and it has not eased its thirst for absolute power even after it was unseated through widespread protests and the electoral rules of the coalition which TPLF itself had engineered, the statement stated.

The gravest error this article makes is its short sightedness. Ethiopians have a dream for peace and prosperity. The past two years have been profoundly painful for all Ethiopians but the Government of Ethiopia believes it is heading in the right direction, it stated.

Magnifying troubles and echoing accusations of past regimes within the article as a comparison to this administration is a mere distraction. Ethiopians will not watch helplessly and idly as history repeats itself. This is exactly why the Government of Ethiopia has determined in preventing spoilers such as TPLF from hijacking the nation’s journey to prosperity, it noted.

The Government is implementing historic reforms across economic, political and social sectors. Ethiopia is poised to enter into a new era and the Law Enforcement Operation in Tigray was a costly but necessary step leading to the right direction, the office added.