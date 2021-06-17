Ethiopia rejects resolution passed by League of Arab States

Ethiopia said it is dismayed by the “Resolution” of the Executive Council of the League of Arab States on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).In a statement released on Wednesday, the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the government has rejected the resolution in its entirety.

The Arab League on Tuesday voiced “grave concern” about the Ethiopian government’s plans to unilaterally fill the giant dam and called on the Security Council to broker a solution for the dispute.

In an extraordinary meeting held in Doha, the Arab foreign ministers showed their support for Cairo and Khartoum in their dispute with Addis Ababa over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Addis Ababa blatantly rejected the call and blamed the Arab countries for supporting the “baseless claims” of Egypt and Sudan.

“The League of Arab States should know that utilization of the Nile waters is also an existential matter for Ethiopia. It is about lifting millions of its people out of abject poverty and meeting their energy, water and food security needs. Ethiopia is exercising its legitimate right to use its water resources in full respect for international water laws and the principle of causing no significant harm,” the ministry’s statement reads.

“What is even more disappointing is the attempt by Egypt and the Sudan to unnecessarily politicize the GERD negotiation and try to make it an Arab issue. This clearly shows their lack of fidelity to the AU-led tripartite process. The GERD is an African issue, which needs an African solution, according to the Ethiopian government.