Ethiopia rejects third party interventions on Tigray’s conflict

Ethiopia has rejected interventions of a third party to probe into the deadly conflict in Tigray region.The rebuff came in response to the calls from some international groups that an independent investigation must be made the month-long war between the central government and the rebellious Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF).

In a briefing on Tuesday government’s State of Emergency Spokesperson Redwan Hussien said Ethiopia is capable of investigating the conflict and does not need ‘baby sitter.’

“It will invite others for assistance only if it feels that “it failed to investigate.To assume the government cannot carry out such probes is belittling the government,” he said.

UN humanitarian agencies expressed concern that lack of transparency has complicated efforts to verify the warring side’s claims and hurts efforts to understand the extent of atrocities that have been committed since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on November 4 announced that fighting had begun with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which dominated Ethiopia’s government and military for nearly three decades.

In the same briefing, Redwan said the social and economic activities of major cities and towns in Tigray will be resumed soon under the interim administration while the federal police is apprehending cliques of TPLF.

He also underlined the need to ensure rule of law and disarmament of the militia that might cause harm on people and properties were the major objectives of the operation beyond bringing the criminal suspects to justice.

“We are now on our last and sustaining phase of the operation which nearly is to apprehend suspects to justice and second to instate the interim administration which guides and leads to grassroots discussions and make sure the social and economic activities would resume like markets, banks, schools and health facilities soon,” Redwan added.