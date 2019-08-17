Ethiopia releases 481 people allegedly involved in recent violence

The temporary federal security force-led command post, which was established to oversee security situation in the South Nations and Nationalities and People’s regional state of Ethiopia has released 481 people allegedly involved in the recent violence in the state.The violence came following the demand for statehood by mainly ethnic Sidama, one of the 56 ethnic groups in the state.

As a result of the joint efforts carried out together with the public, peace has been restored in the city of Hawassa and other areas of Sidama zone, said the Command Post in a statement issued on Saturday.

The Command Post, in partnership with residents of the affected areas, also managed to recover stolen properties, return displaced community members to their place of origin and repair homes destroyed during the violence, the statement noted.

Illegal flags and billboards were also removed and replaced with the legal ones, the statement added

The Command Post further released 481 out of the 1, 384 suspects detained in connection with the July 18 violence.