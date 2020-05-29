Ethiopia repatriates 333 citizens from Beirut over COVID-19

Published on 29.05.2020 at 11h21 by APA News

The government of Ethiopia has repatriated 333 of its citizens who were stranded in Beirut, Lebanon due to COVID-19.The repatriation process was conducted jointly by Ethiopian Ministries Foreign Affairs and Peace following the request of the migrants.

The returnees will undergo a mandatory 14-day period of quarantine before joining the community.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 320 more Ethiopians will also be repatriated next Saturday.

Minister of Peace Muferiat Kemil said the government will continue repatriating more Ethiopian migrants from the Middle East and other parts of the world.

Ethiopia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 831 on Thursday after 100 people tested positive for the virus out of the 4,950 tests.

Of the new cases, 53 are male and 47 are female, with the youngest being three years old and oldest 70 years, according to a statement by the Ministry of Health.

Out of the cases, 94 are from Addis Ababa, one from Tigray, two from Somali and three from Oromia regional states of the country.

The Ministry of Health in the statement said three of the cases have travel history from abroad, 35 having contact with confirmed cases.

The remaining 62 have neither a travel history nor known contact traces.

Ten people have been discharged over the last 24 hours bringing the total number of recoveries to 191.

Currently, the total test count in Ethiopia has reached 96,566.