Ethiopia repatriates 412 migrants stranded in Saudi Arabia

Published on 06.09.2021 at 02h21 by APA News

412 Ethiopian migrants stranded in Saudi Arabia have been flown home from Riyadh to Addis Ababa over the weekend, according to the Ethiopian Foreign Affairs ministry.“The repatriation is a part of the ongoing effort to bring back Ethiopians stranded in dire conditions in various countries” said the ministry in a statement.

The returnees including 152 children arrived at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport on Saturday morning.

Two weeks ago, the government resumed its push to bring back its nationals, mostly women and children, stranded in Saudi Arabia’s migrant detention centers.

The ministry also said more than 200 migrants airlifted from Beirut and Yemen on Friday.

The ministry said the government repatriated over 41,000 undocumented Ethiopian citizens from Saudi Arabia over the past few weeks.

The repatriation was carried out by over 132 flights and completed as planned, it added.