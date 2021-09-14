Ethiopia reports 38 daily deaths from COVID-19, highest since April

Published on 14.09.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

Ethiopia on Monday reported 38 deaths from COVID-19 pandemic, the highest ever since April 20, 2021, the country’s Ministry of Health said in a statement.The east African nation had reported 47 COVID-19 deaths, the highest death toll on April 20, 2021.

A total of 4,967 people have lost their lives to the acute respiratory disease since the first Covid-19 linked death reported on April 15, 2020.

According to today’s Covid-19 report, the country has recorded more recoveries than new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

It has confirmed 611 new coronavirus cases while as many as 1, 198 patients recuperated from the respiratory disease.

There are now 26, 800 confirmed active cases. Of these, 751 patients are severely ill, says the report.

Health officials recorded the country’s first Covid-19 cases in March, last year. Since then, over 3.33 million tests have been conducted and confirmed a total of 323, 715 million infections.

Close to 292, 000 of the infected people have already recuperated, today’s report reveals.

The government is currently conducting a nationwide immunisation campaign as part of its response to control the pandemic.

More than 32, 000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the 24-hours period, according to today’s report.

The country started offering Covid-19 vaccine on March 13, 2021. So far, it has inoculated more than 2.3 million of its citizens.