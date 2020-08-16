Ethiopia reports highest single-day spike in COVID 19

Ethiopia registered the highest single-day spike in COVID 19 on Saturday as the country’s Ministry of Health reported 1,652 new infections out of 22,252 laboratory tests conducted in twenty four hours.Following the new report, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has reached 28, 894.

Moreover, 17 people have succumbed to the virus taking the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 509.

The ministry indicated that 377 additional people have recovered from the disease.

There are currently 16,346 active cases in the country of which 199 are in severe condition.

Meanwhile, Ethiopian Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Sh. Co. (EPHARM) disclosed that it has begun the production of hand sanitizer and Face-masks in a large -scale in response to the prevention of COVID-19 in the country.

Board Chairman of the company Mohammed Nuri said the company is also able to produce 100 thousand Face-masks per day.

According to him, the sanitizer and Face- mask being produced by the Company are proved to meet the international quality standard.