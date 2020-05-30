Ethiopia reports no case of coronavirus in 28 refugee camps

International › APA

Published on 30.05.2020 at 17h21 by APA News

Ethiopia has reported no case of coronavirus in its 28 refugee camps which shelter over 700,000 migrants.UNHCR in a statement on Saturday said there are no confirmed coronavirus infections in the camps and other locations sheltering refugees and asylum seekers.

The Ethiopian Agency for Refugees and Returnees Affairs, UNHCR and partners continue to intensify efforts to prevent and limit the virus from spreading to the Refugee Camps hosting most of the over 761,000 refugees in the country.

Ethiopia has seen a spike in the number of confirmed COVID-19 case with 95 new infections reported-bringing the cumulative total to 1063 cases.

Overall, more than 200 patients have recovered while there have been eight fatalities reported. So far, Ethiopia has tested a total of over 105,581 individuals for the coronavirus.

UNHCR is also supporting local and regional authorities in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in parts of the country that have been affected by conflict-induced displacement situations.

Community sensitization about the disease continues in the camps as well as in the urban locations where refugees and asylum seekers are hosted.

Supply of soap and water have been enhanced and services continue to be delivered in a manner that considers the physical distancing requirements.

