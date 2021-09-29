Ethiopia reports second highest single-day COVID deaths

Ethiopia on Tuesday reported a new high in daily coronavirus-related deaths, with a statistical leap to 49 from 37 the previous day.The figure is the second highest single-day death toll reported this year, but it did not include those COVID-19 related fatalities in conflict-hit Tigray and Amhra regions.

Health officials are expressing their alarm with the recent increase in the number of Covid-19 death toll in the country.

Without including Tuesday’s number, a total of 271 people have died of the pandemic in the past week.

The number is the highest weekly death toll recorded by the ministry since the first Covid-death reported in April, 2020, according to the Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI).

Ethiopia’s total death toll now stands at 5,488, according to its Health ministry.

The report also said there are at least 780 severely sick COVID-19 patients, getting medical treatment in Intensive Care Units.

Although the severe cases remain relatively similar, the active cases tally has dropped by at least 550 in the past twenty four hours and reached 27, 375 after recovery cases outnumbered new infections on Tuesday.