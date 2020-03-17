Ethiopia reports sixth case of coronavirus

Published on 17.03.2020 at 22h21 by APA News

Ethiopia on Tuesday reported its sixth case of coronavirus out of which four of them are identified as non-citizens of the country.A 59 year-old UK diplomat, who had arrived in Addis Ababa from Dubai on Monday tested positive for the virus, said the country’s Ministry of Health.

She is now in an isolation centre for medical follow up, the Ministry added.

Ethiopia reported its first COVID-19 case last Friday.

The government suspended schools, sporting events and large gatherings for at least fifteen days.

Coronavirus has so far infected over 184,000 people and left more than 7, 000 deaths worldwide.

Nearly 80,000 people have recovered from the virus since it was first noticed in Wuhan, China.

About 158 countries have reported COVID-19 cases.

So far 30 African countries confirmed the deadly coronavirus with Egypt taking the lead by reporting 166 cases and South Africa 62.