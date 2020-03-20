Ethiopia reports three new cases of coronavirus, two death in Italy

Published on 20.03.2020 at 17h21 by APA News

Ethiopia has confirmed three additional cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number victims to nine.The reported victims comprise of 85 year-old Ethiopian, 44 year-old Japanese, and a 39 year-old Austrian nationals, said the country’s health ministry on Friday.

“While the two confirmed cases are in stable condition, the 85 year-old case has a severe from of illness and is under close medical care,” it said.

The 85-year old women came to Ethiopia on March 2, 2020.

Meanwhile two Ethiopians reportedly died of coronavirus in Italy.

According to the Ministry three of the infected people are in severe health conditions while the remaining have shown no symptoms.

Ethiopia reported the first case of COVID-19 last Friday March 1, 2020 after a Japanese citizen tasted positive for the virus.

The number of new cases and deaths has continued to increase worldwide.

There have been 240,000 cases of the virus with more than 10,000 deaths.

The virus has killed more people in Italy than in any other country.

The number of deaths now stands at 3,405, which is more than in China. There have been 3,245 reported deaths in China.